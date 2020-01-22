US Markets

Swiss central bank to end negative rates "as soon as we are able"

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) will end negative interest rates "as soon as we are able," governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Wednesday, when asked about the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy aimed at curbing the Swiss franc's overvaluation.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular