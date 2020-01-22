Swiss central bank to end negative rates "as soon as we are able"

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) will end negative interest rates "as soon as we are able," governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Wednesday, when asked about the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy aimed at curbing the Swiss franc's overvaluation.
