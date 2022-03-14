Swiss central bank seems to be stepping up forex purchases

ZURICH, March 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank stepped up its foreign exchange purchases last week after the Ukraine crisis pushed the safe-haven franc above parity versus the euro, according to an analysis of data published on Monday.

Total sight deposits rose by 2.4 billion francs ($2.57 billion) last week to 728.037 billion francs, the highest since last December.

The SNB declined to comment on the increase, although it was most likely the result of foreign currency purchases, said Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron.

Still, the volumes purchased are relatively modest given the recent appreciation of the franc against the euro and showed the SNB was taking a cautious approach, he said.

"Since the appreciation pressure on the franc has recently diminished, we believe that the SNB's interventions should also decrease," Botteron said.

The SNB has been fighting the rise of the franc's value for years because it makes Swiss exports more expensive.

The central bank made a rare verbal intervention last week when it repeated its pledge to intervene after safe-haven inflows driven by the Ukraine conflict briefly pushed the currency above parity with the euro EURCHF=.

The franc has since eased slightly to 1.025 versus the euro, still around the highest level since 2015.

J.Safra Sarasin economist Karsten Junius said the SNB was likely not too unhappy with the franc's higher valuation, as it dampened inflation by making imports of fuel and food cheaper.

Still, the higher intervention last week was a warning shot by the central bank which would prevent the franc rising above parity versus the euro, he said.

"Traders will now know how much they can be on the wrong side of the market if the SNB is intervening – and no one would like to be 2.5 cents wrong," said Junius.

($1 = 0.9333 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.