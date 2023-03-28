Swiss central bank launches probe into malfunction at Zurich exchange operator SIX

ZURICH, March 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank has launched an investigation into a software malfunction at the Zurich stock exchange operator SIX which led to transactions completed more than once.

The central bank has begun looking into transactions which had already been processed at SIX, which were settled again at the end of June 2022.

Details of the investigation emerged in the SNB's annual report, which was published last week.

"An operational incident occurred at a systemically important financial market infrastructure at the end of June, in which a software malfunction led to previously settled transactions being reinstructed, some of which were subsequently resettled," the SNB report said.

The central bank said it had commissioned an external audit firm to examine the incident, with the results expected by the middle of this year.

The incident relates to the market in repurchase orders, known as repos, which was interrupted by a technical problem last year, a SIX spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The problem was quickly identified and the SNB and participants were informed accordingly in a timely manner," the spokesman said.

Measures to correct the problem were taken, and the repo market resumed operations on the same day.

Repos are financial tools used by central banks to implement monetary policy. They are used to steer interest rates by managing liquidity in the financial system.

Under the arrangements, the SNB buys securities from a commercial bank on the condition that the bank will repurchase them at a later date, effectively providing funds at a set interest rate.

SIX is the only provider of this service in Switzerland.

The SNB has the mandate to monitor those parts of SIX that may pose risks to the stability of the financial system.

"We are in close and regular exchange with the SNB due to the placement of sub-areas of SIX under SNB supervision," the SIX spokesman said.

The SNB declined to provide further details beyond what was said in its annual report.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by John Revill Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

