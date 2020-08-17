Swiss Bourse Snaps Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market recovered from an early drop on Monday, picking up steam after the first hour and finishing firmly in positive territory.

A mild rebound in crude oil prices generated optimism as the markets snapped a two-day losing streak.

The SMI climbed 64.46 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 10,228.06 after trading between 10,120.41 and 10,228.08.

Among the actives, Lonza Group surged 2.02 percent, while Sika soared 1.54 percent, Zurich Insurance plunged 1.42 percent, Credit Suisse tumbled 1.20 percent, ABB spiked 1.05 percent, The Swatch Group sank 0.89 percent, Novartis advanced 0.74 percent, UBS Group lost 0.67 percent, Swisscom added 0.59 percent, Lafarge Holcim lost 0.25 percent and Swiss Life fell 0.23 percent.

The gains were in line with other European markets, which rose positive sentiment after the People's Bank of China injected liquidity into the financial system to help lenders manage upcoming government bond sales.

Germany's DAX added 19.32 points or 0.15 percent to 12,920.66, while London's FTSE climbed 37.40 points or 0.61 percent to 6,127.44 and the CAC 40 in France rose 9.01 points or 0.18 percent to 4,971.94.

