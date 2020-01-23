Swiss bond yields fall as SNB governor says negative yields "a necessity"

Switzerland's government bond yields tumbled on Thursday to their lowest levels since October after Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said negative rates were a necessity for the country and rates could be cut futher if needed.
