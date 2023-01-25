Bitcoin

Swiss Bitcoin App Relai Now Allows Companies To Buy Bitcoin

January 25, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Written by BtcCasey for Bitcoin Magazine ->

The new Relai Business over-the-counter service will allow businesses to purchase bitcoin quickly.

Regulated Swiss non-custodial Bitcoin app Relai has announced the launch of “Relai Business,” a new OTC service aimed at business clients. 

According to the release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, Relai Business will allow small to medium-sized businesses to purchase bitcoin within one day. The service is Relai’s second OTC solution, with the first, Relai Private, being aimed at high net worth individuals, allowing for transactions greater than 100.000 CHF / EUR.

“It’s a huge market that we are entering: There are 25M SMEs in Europe, and a growing number of them are led by bitcoiners,” commented Julian Liniger, CEO and co-founder at Relai. “In the next ten years, millions of businesses will want to allocate billions into bitcoin, and we’re gonna make it super easy for them to do so!”

The Relai app recently received a complete overhaul including a simpler buy-flow and enhanced UX. The company also added support for VISA, Mastercard and Apple Pay, increasing the options for users to purchase bitcoin. According to the press release, “the Swiss company recently reported record numbers both in terms of active users and trading volume.”

Relai allows users to retain as much control over their money as possible. The app provides non-custodial wallets which lets users retain control over their own keys and therefore full sovereignty over their bitcoin. However, it should be noted that the most secure way to store bitcoin is always in cold storage using a dedicated hardware device

