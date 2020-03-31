Swiss bank Vontobel plans to open Milan office, eyes business after epidemic

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - Vontobel VONN.S plans to open a new advisory office in Milan in 2020, the Swiss private bank said on Tuesday, as it aims to add clients in a region hard hit by the coronavirus who are seeking to invest after the epidemic subsides.

Vontobel's announcement came a day after the Italian government said it would extend its nationwide lockdown in an effort to curb the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, which has the world's highest death toll. Lombardy in the north, where Milan is located, accounts for almost 60% of the total deaths in Italy and about 40% of cases.

"Investing is the new form of saving. This will also apply to the time after the coronavirus," Vontobel wealth management head Georg Schubiger said in a statement, adding that the bank wanted to grow in Italy, in particular the north of the country.

Vontobel's wealth management business for Italian clients, previously managed out of Zurich as well as from Italian-speaking Locarno and Lugano in Switzerland, will be handled by a larger team it wants to build up in Milan.

The opening of the new office is planned for this year, a spokesman said, without providing a specific date.

Gianpiero Galasso, who will join Vontobel from larger rival Credit Suisse CSGN.S on May 1, will lead the new team in Milan, as well as teams in Switzerland's Italian-speaking and French-speaking regions, the bank said. Galasso replaces Luigi Carnelli, who will become vice chairman Italy.

Vontobel said on Monday that its annualised net inflows of 5.2 billion Swiss francs ($5.42 billion) as of March 24 had exceeded its 4-6% growth target range, but it was now seeing consequences from the spread of coronavirus and the oil price shock as client uncertainty increased.

