Swiss bank UBS to allow most staff to adopt hybrid working

By contrast, the chief executive of U.S. bank Morgan Stanley MS.N, has said he expects most of the company's workers at its Manhattan headquarters to return to the office by September.

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Goldman Sachs GS.N, meanwhile, have begun bringing employees back to their U.S. offices and American Express AXP.N will allow most employees to work from home for up to two days a week.

