Swiss bank UBS to allow most staff to adopt hybrid working

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

UBS Group will allow most staff to mix remote working with time spent in the office, Switzerland's biggest bank said on Monday, taking a more relaxed approach than some of its Wall Street rivals.

By contrast, the chief executive of U.S. bank Morgan Stanley MS.N, has said he expects most of the company's workers at its Manhattan headquarters to return to the office by September.

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Goldman Sachs GS.N, meanwhile, have begun bringing employees back to their U.S. offices and American Express AXP.N will allow most employees to work from home for up to two days a week.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by David Goodman)

