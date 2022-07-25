Swiss bank Julius Baer reports 26% drop in first half profit

Julius Baer reported on Monday a 26% drop in shareholders' profit for the first half of 2022, kicking off a week of reporting for Switzerland's big banks.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to 451 million Swiss francs ($468.28 million) from 606 million Swiss francs a year earlier, missing analyst forecasts for 477 million francs according to Refinifiv data.

The Zurich-based wealth manager said its assets under management shrunk 11% to 428 billion francs, as it was hit by the downturn in global markets.

($1 = 0.9631 Swiss francs)

