Swiss bank Julius Baer cuts executive board to 9 from 15

ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Julius Baer BAER.S will reduce to nine from 15 the size of its executive board as it revamps under new Chief Executive Philipp Rickenbacher, it said on Thursday.

Remy Bersier, now head of emerging markets, will be appointed Chairman Private Banking Key Clients. Gian Rossi, now head of the Switzerland region, will leave the bank at the end of 2019 by mutual agreement, it added in a statement announcing the management changes.

