Swiss Bank InCore Enables Euro On-Ramp for Crypto Exchange Kraken
Switzerlandâs InCore Bank AG has become the first financial institution in the country to offer banking services to Kraken clients.
- Announced Thursday, the move means clients located in the EU will be able to fund their accounts using Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) deposits â the payment integration project the EU designed to simplify euro bank transfers.
- The companies said the move comes at a time when institutions and traders are seeking alternative sources of capital value during an âuncertain macroeconomic climate.â
- Rudy Suter, a strategy consultant for digital assets at InCore Bank, said the bank's new strategy is based on three pillars:Â cryptocurrencies,Â tokenizationÂ and blockchain applications.
- âAs digital assets, cryptocurrencies are a valuable addition to modern asset management and will be indispensable as a payment and investment value in the future,â said Mark Dambacher, InCoreâs CEO in a statement.
- The companies plan to enable deposits in British Pounds (GBP), Swiss Francs (CHF) and Canadian dollars (CAD) in Q3 2020.
- According to a recent study by research firm Finery Tech, Kraken possesses the deepest bitcoin to euro liquidity in Europe as of June 2020.
- InCore BankÂ AG is the 209th-largestÂ bank inÂ Switzerland inÂ terms of totalÂ assets under management.
- Kraken is rated the 10th-largest crypto exchange in the world by trade volume, according to data analytics website Nomics.
- Last month Kraken extended its services to Australia, enabling local clients to fund their accounts in Australian dollars (AUD).
See also: $103M Bailout Denied for Coronavirus-Hit Firms in Switzerlandâs âCrypto Valleyâ
