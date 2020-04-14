Swiss asset manager GAM doubles 2020 cost cuts amid outflows

Adds details from statement

ZURICH, April 14 (Reuters) - GAM Holding'sGAMH.Sassets under management fell by more than 20 billion Swiss francs in the first quarter, the embattled fund manager said on Tuesday, prompting it to step up its cost-cutting plans which include cutting roughly one-sixth of its staff this year.

It now expects cost reductions of at least 65 million Swiss francs ($67 million) this year, it said in an interim statement that showed assets under management fell to 112.1 billion francs as of the end of March from 132.7 billion at the end of 2019.

This was mainly driven by negative market and currency movements, while net outflows of 6.5 billion francs at its investment management (IM) business more than offset net inflows of 1.2 billion in private labelling, it said.

"Overall flows in IM stabilised in late March and were flat in early April," it added.

GAM had said in February it targeted an annualised 30 million francs in cost cuts this year. Total expenses in 2019 were 315.7 million.

It now expects its headcount to fall by around 17% this year, to around 680 full-time-equivalent staff by year-end from 817 at the end of 2019.

It is also reviewing fixed compensation levels, particularly of senior non-investment roles, it said, to manage costs while minimising the impact of a compulsory redundancy programme.

"GAM will continue to align bonuses to company performance, whilst investment teams will continue to benefit from their existing contractual compensation arrangements in relation to their portfolios," it added.

GAM said its board of directors had decided to waive some fees given the market environment. This would reduce expenditure by 25% from the 2.35 million francs being requested at its annual general meeting.

GAM said its latest round of cost cuts would increase operating leverage "and support the group's path to profitability".

($1 = 0.9647 Swiss francs)

