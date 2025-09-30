Swire Properties (SWPFF) Price Target Increased by 20.27% to 2.83

The average one-year price target for Swire Properties (OTCPK:SWPFF) has been revised to $2.83 / share. This is an increase of 20.27% from the prior estimate of $2.36 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.23 to a high of $3.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.15% from the latest reported closing price of $1.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swire Properties. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWPFF is 0.24%, an increase of 23.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.22% to 113,917K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,436K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,072K shares , representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWPFF by 7.99% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 11,743K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,967K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWPFF by 1.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,868K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,182K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWPFF by 2.81% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 8,130K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,612K shares , representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWPFF by 19.33% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 7,756K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.