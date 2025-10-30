Swire Pacific (SWRBF) Price Target Increased by 20.56% to 1.90

The average one-year price target for Swire Pacific (OTCPK:SWRBF) has been revised to $1.90 / share. This is an increase of 20.56% from the prior estimate of $1.58 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.69 to a high of $2.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.37% from the latest reported closing price of $1.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swire Pacific. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWRBF is 0.09%, an increase of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 36,817K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,314K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,759K shares , representing a decrease of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWRBF by 15.07% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,891K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 2,772K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWRBF by 5.55% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 2,458K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWRBF by 7.08% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,053K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,178K shares , representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWRBF by 2.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.