Is Swire Pacific (SWRAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Swire Pacific (SWRAY). SWRAY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.22, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.68. Over the last 12 months, SWRAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.89 and as low as 6.41, with a median of 8.60.

Investors should also note that SWRAY holds a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SWRAY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.02. Over the past 52 weeks, SWRAY's PEG has been as high as 0.60 and as low as 0.38, with a median of 0.52.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Swire Pacific is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SWRAY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

