Swire Pacific (SWRAF) Price Target Increased by 14.18% to 10.52

The average one-year price target for Swire Pacific (OTCPK:SWRAF) has been revised to $10.52 / share. This is an increase of 14.18% from the prior estimate of $9.21 dated October 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.70 to a high of $13.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.00% from the latest reported closing price of $8.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swire Pacific. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 28.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWRAF is 0.09%, an increase of 9.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.32% to 43,332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,950K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,410K shares , representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWRAF by 9.80% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 3,396K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,028K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares , representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWRAF by 19.21% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,772K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,921K shares , representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWRAF by 6.25% over the last quarter.

FPACX - FPA Crescent Fund holds 2,099K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

