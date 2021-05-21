Swire Pacific chairman steps down to resume chief exec role at parent John Swire

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - Conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd 0019.HK said on Friday that Merlin Bingham Swire will step down as chairman of the company and of Swire Properties Ltd 1972.HK with effect from Aug. 24.

After three years in Hong Kong, Swire will resume his role as chief executive of John Swire & Sons Ltd, the parent of the Swire group, based in London while remaining as a director of Swire Pacific, Swire Properties and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK.

Guy Martin Coutts Bradley, currently chief executive of Swire Properties, will become chairman of both Swire Pacific and Swire Properties.

Timothy Joseph Blackburn, Chief Executive Officer, of Chinese mainland of Swire Properties will become chief executive of Hong Kong-listed Swire Properties.

All changes will come into effect on August 24.

"We are confident in Hong Kong's prospects and remain determined to grow our businesses here," outgoing chairman Swire said, adding the group eyes development in core property, beverage, and healthcare businesses in the mainland

"Closer cooperation and integration with other cities in the Greater Bay Area will bring great benefits to Hong Kong and drive the city's economic growth, and we plan to participate in that growth," he added.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Louise Heavens)

