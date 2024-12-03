News & Insights

Swire Pacific to Announce 2024 Annual Results

December 03, 2024 — 03:37 am EST

Swire Pacific (HK:0019) has released an update.

Swire Pacific Limited has scheduled a board meeting on March 13, 2025, to announce its annual results for 2024 and discuss the payment of second interim dividends. During this period, directors are restricted from trading in the company’s securities. The meeting will also address other key corporate matters.

