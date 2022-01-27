Culture

Swimming-Triple Olympic champion Kromowidjojo retires

Aadi Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Three-times Olympic gold medallist Ranomi Kromowidjojo on Thursday announced her retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 31.

Kromowidjojo won freestyle gold in the 50 metres and 100 metres in London in 2012, as well as a 4x100 metres relay gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Dutch swimmer has also won 17 world titles and currently holds the short course world record for the 50 metres freestyle with a time of 22.93.

"After 16 years of sport at the top level, my professional swimming career is complete," Kromowidjojo said on social media. "Swimming will always be my passion, but not on a professional level anymore.

