News & Insights

US Markets

Swimming-Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas lodges case with CAS to overturn ban

Credit: REUTERS/Brett Davis

January 26, 2024 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swimmer Lia Thomas, who became the first transgender to win the highest U.S. national college title in 2022, has lodged a case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in a bid to again compete in elite female races.

In June 2022 World Aquatics voted to ban transgender women who had gone through male puberty from competing in women's races.

Before then transgender women could compete as long as they lowered their testosterone levels. However, a scientific panel found that even after reducing their testosterone levels through medication, transgender women still had a significant advantage..

The 25-year-old American has lodged a case with CAS to overturn the ban.

"Ms Thomas accepts that fair competition is a legitimate sporting objective and that some regulation of transgender women in swimming is appropriate," CAS said in a statement.

"However, Ms Thomas submits that the challenged provisions are invalid and unlawful as they discriminate against her."

CAS said arbitration started in September and "was subject to strict confidentiality rules" but the parties had "now agreed that general information concerning the procedure itself be communicated".

CAS added that a hearing date had yet to be set.

The governing bodies in sports such as cycling and athletics have also banned transgender athletes from elite female competition over the past two years.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCulture
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.