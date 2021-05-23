Swimming-Team GB in good shape for Tokyo after best ever Euro medals haul

May 23 (Reuters) - British swimmers looked in good shape for the Tokyo Olympics after topping the medals table at the European swimming championships in Budapest on Sunday.

The team won the final men's and women's 4x100 metres medley relays in championship record times to take their medal haul for the week in the pool to 26, with 11 golds -- their best ever performance.

Russia finished second with nine golds and Italy were third with five and the most medals (27).

"In general, the whole week, GB have just been smashing it," said 200m breaststroke champion Molly Renshaw.

World and Olympic champion Adam Peaty, dominant in breaststroke, took his fourth gold of the championships in the relay with Luke Greenbank, James Guy and Duncan Scott.

Seven of Britain's golds came from the nine relays, with the other two yielding silver.

"For us to be able to do that on the last night, it really is exciting for what is to come in the summer," said Scott.

"You can look at so many different areas of that that we can improve on individually but then also as a team as well. We can’t wait for Tokyo."

Britain said last month it was sending its strongest ever swim team to Tokyo, without setting a medal target.

British swimmers had their best Olympics since 1908 at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games with six medals, placing the country sixth overall on a table dominated by the United States (33 medals, 16 golds).

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Ken Ferris)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.