Culture

Swimming-Swimmer Ikee to return to pool after leukaemia battle - local media

Contributor
Jack Tarrant Reuters
Published

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, who was set to be a star of the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics before she was diagnosed with leukaemia, will return to competition for the first time since her illness later this month, according to local media.

TOKYO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, who was set to be a star of the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics before she was diagnosed with leukaemia, will return to competition for the first time since her illness later this month, according to local media.

The 20-year-old had said previously she was aiming to return to competition in October so her reported comeback will come earlier than expected.

Both public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News Agency reported on Tuesday that Ikee would be competing at a Tokyo Swimming Association sanctioned meet on Aug. 29, according to sources.

The event takes place at Tatsumi Swimming Centre, which was due to host water polo at the Tokyo Olympics but the Games was postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ikee, who won six titles at the 2018 Asian Games and was considered a strong medal contender for the Olympics before her illness, took part in an event marking the start of the one-year countdown to the rearranged Tokyo Olympics on July 23.

Ikee spent 10 months in hospital battling the disease and hasn't swam competitively since January 2019.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((jack.tarrant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Culture Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Giving Games Is Helping Olympians Get To #Tokyo2021

    The postponement of the Tokyo Games has been devastating to many USA sports and their National Governing Bodies. U.S.A Olympics athletes join Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how Giving Games is helping them get to #Tokyo2021.

    Jul 31, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Culture

    Explore

    Most Popular