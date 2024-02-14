News & Insights

US Markets

Swimming-New world record holder Pan fastest in 100m freestyle heats

Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

February 14, 2024 — 03:36 am EST

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

By Ian Ransom

DOHA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - China's newly minted world record holder Pan Zhanle topped qualifying for the men's 100 metres freestyle semi-finals at the Doha World Championships on Wednesday, while Olympic medallist Jeremy Desplanches was fastest in the 200m medley heats.

Pan posted a time of 47.82 seconds in the morning session at the Aspire Dome pool, just over a second off the world record (46.80) he set on Sunday with his stunning lead-off swim in the relay won by China.

It was a rapid rebound for 19-year-old Pan following his surprising exit from the 200m freestyle heats on Monday, an event in which he was expected to contend for medals.

Italy's Alessandro Miressi qualified second in the 100m freestyle with 47.94, while Briton Matt Richards, the 200m freestyle world champion at Fukuoka last year, was fourth quickest.

With world champion Kyle Chalmers skipping the meet, along with Fukuoka minor medallists Jack Alexy and Maxime Grousset, Pan is in the box seat to pick up his first individual world title.

Swiss swimmer Desplanches, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, secured top seed for the men's 200m individual medley semi-finals with a time of one minute 58.17 seconds.

Though France's 200m and 400m medley world champion Leon Marchand is skipping Doha, Fukuoka silver medallist Duncan Scott is present and eased into the 200m semi-finals with the eighth quickest swim.

Scott later helped Britain qualify quickest for the mixed medley relay final ahead of second-placed Australia and the third-ranked United States.

Denmark's Helena Bach topped the timesheets in a modest field for the women's 200m butterfly with a time of 2:09.21.

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Siobhan Haughey will bid for a maiden world title in the women's 200m freestyle final in the evening session later on Wednesday, while Japan's Tomoru Honda, also a Tokyo runnerup, will swim for the men's 200m butterfly crown.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Doha; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCulture
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.