Swimming-McKeown lowers own mark for second world record in two days

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Kaylee McKeown set her second world record in two days on Saturday as the Australian lowered her own mark to win the 100 metres backstroke at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Budapest.

McKeown shaved 0.12 seconds off her previous best time to finish in 57.33, less than 24 hours after setting a world record in the 50 metres backstroke.

"Crazy scenes here in Budapest and surprised with my results to say the least," McKeown wrote on Instagram.

"It's been an absolute beauty of a year and what better way to top it off (than) with two world records.

"Excited and nervous for this coming season."

In addition to setting two world records this weekend, the 22-year-old won the 50, 100 and 200 titles at the world championships in Fukuoka in July.

McKeown, the reigning Olympic champion in the 100 and 200 backstroke, holds the world record in all three distances in the discipline, having set the 200 mark in March at the New South Wales state championships.

(Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by William Mallard)

((Michael.Church@thomsonreuters.com; +852 9023 4874;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.