World Markets

Swimming-Haughey sets 200m freestyle short course world record

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey set the women's 200 metres freestyle short course world record in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey set the women's 200 metres freestyle short course world record in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Two-times Olympic medallist Haughey shaved 0.12 seconds off Sarah Sjostrom's mark to win gold in 1:50.31 at the short course world championships.

"I knew I was close to the world record, I got close recently a few times and everyone around me kept telling me I could do it," Haughey said. "I just tried not to think about that as all I wanted to do is really focus on my race plan.

"I'd say that it was close to (perfect). The whole race happened pretty quickly. Honestly, I don't really remember too much about it, but I'm sure there are things I have to work on, things I can slightly improve."

Haughey became the first swimmer from Hong Kong to win an Olympic medal when she took silver in the 200m freestyle in Tokyo before adding another in the 100m.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Culture

Latest World Markets Videos

The South African Economic Performance During The Pandemic

Dec 13, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular