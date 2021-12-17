Swimming-Haughey sets 200m freestyle short course world record

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey set the women's 200 metres freestyle short course world record in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Two-times Olympic medallist Haughey shaved 0.12 seconds off Sarah Sjostrom's mark to win gold in 1:50.31 at the short course world championships.

"I knew I was close to the world record, I got close recently a few times and everyone around me kept telling me I could do it," Haughey said. "I just tried not to think about that as all I wanted to do is really focus on my race plan.

"I'd say that it was close to (perfect). The whole race happened pretty quickly. Honestly, I don't really remember too much about it, but I'm sure there are things I have to work on, things I can slightly improve."

Haughey became the first swimmer from Hong Kong to win an Olympic medal when she took silver in the 200m freestyle in Tokyo before adding another in the 100m.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

