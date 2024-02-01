News & Insights

Swimming-Doha set for biggest ever World Aquatics Championships

February 01, 2024 — 04:18 pm EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The World Aquatics Championships in Doha is set to feature the highest number of athletes and countries in the event's history, swimming's governing body World Aquatics said on Thursday.

The event, which starts on Friday, is expected to host over 2,600 athletes from 201 countries competing across 75 medal events in six aquatic sports, with qualification spots for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris up for grabs.

"We are humbled that more athletes, and more countries, than ever before have opted to compete in these Championships," Director General for the event, Khaleel Al Jabir said.

The championships continue until Feb. 18 in different venues around the Qatari capital.

