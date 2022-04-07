Swimming-Canada's MacNeil to skip individual events at worlds to prioritise mental health

April 7 (Reuters) - Canada's Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil said she will only compete in relay events at June's swimming world championships in Hungary to prioritise her mental health.

MacNeil won the women's 100m butterfly at the Canadian trials on Wednesday with a time of 57.13, saying after her win that she had only competed to be eligible for team events.

"I always thought I was invincible," MacNeil, who won 100m butterfly gold at the Tokyo Olympics, told CBC Sports.

"I was completely normal and fine in high school and most of college. But I think this year was a little more difficult for me.

"I've come across some post-Olympic struggles and it's been really challenging. I realize everyone goes through struggles and it's OK to have those struggles. It's hard to stay at the top and that pressure really got to me. I need a chill summer.

"I don't want to be out of international competition. I want to train and compete well for Canada but I needed that little bit of a let up.

"Your mental and physical health comes before you as an athlete."

MacNeil added that she was grateful for Swimming Canada's support.

The championships will run from June 18 to July 3 in Budapest.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

