$SWIM Earnings Results: $SWIM Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SWIM ($SWIM) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, missing estimates of -$0.09 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $87,270,000, beating estimates of $87,077,400 by $192,600.

$SWIM Insider Trading Activity

$SWIM insiders have traded $SWIM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT MICHAEL RAJESKI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,191 shares for an estimated $184,971 .

. OLIVER C. GLOE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 1 purchase buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $51,570 and 1 sale selling 10,216 shares for an estimated $65,791 .

and 1 sale selling 10,216 shares for an estimated . SANJEEV BAHL (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 11,750 shares for an estimated $69,376

$SWIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $SWIM stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

