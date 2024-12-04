News & Insights

Stocks

Swift Networks Updates Director’s Shareholdings

December 04, 2024 — 02:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Swift Networks Group Limited (AU:SW1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Swift Networks Group Limited has announced a change in Director Brian Mangano’s interests, with the acquisition of 1,862,489 fully paid ordinary shares and FY24 performance rights. This adjustment follows shareholder approval at the company’s AGM for the FY24 STI & LTI awards, reflecting a strategic move to align director interests with company performance. Investors may view this as a positive step in enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:SW1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.