Swift Networks Updates Director’s Shareholdings

Swift Networks Group Limited (AU:SW1) has released an update.

Swift Networks Group Limited has announced a change in Director Brian Mangano’s interests, with the acquisition of 1,862,489 fully paid ordinary shares and FY24 performance rights. This adjustment follows shareholder approval at the company’s AGM for the FY24 STI & LTI awards, reflecting a strategic move to align director interests with company performance. Investors may view this as a positive step in enhancing shareholder value.

