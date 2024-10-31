Swift Networks Reports Growth and New Contracts

Swift Networks Group Limited (AU:SW1) has released an update.

Swift Networks Group Limited reports a robust Q1 with $4.9 million in customer receipts and a $2.0 million cash balance as of September 2024. The company secured significant new contracts in the Mining and Aged Care sectors, including a $1.0 million deal with Iluka Resources and agreements with St Agnes Catholic Parish and Rosewood Care Group. Swift also launched an enhanced version of its Swift Access product, targeting improvements in the Aged Care sector.

