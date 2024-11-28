Swift Networks Group Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Swift Networks Group Limited (AU:SW1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Swift Networks Group Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support. The resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Bradley Denison. The approval of additional placement capacity and the renewed employee securities incentive plan were also carried with significant majorities.

For further insights into AU:SW1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.