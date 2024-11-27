News & Insights

Stocks

Swift Networks Expands into Aged Care Sector

November 27, 2024 — 09:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Swift Networks Group Limited (AU:SW1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Swift Networks Group Limited is expanding its services from providing communication solutions to remote mining villages to also entering the aged care sector, as announced at their AGM. Chairman Charles Fear and CEO Brian Mangano presented the company’s strategic direction and resolutions for the future. This move highlights Swift’s commitment to diversifying and growing its market presence.

For further insights into AU:SW1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.