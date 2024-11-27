Swift Networks Expands into Aged Care Sector

Swift Networks Group Limited (AU:SW1) has released an update.
Swift Networks Group Limited is expanding its services from providing communication solutions to remote mining villages to also entering the aged care sector, as announced at their AGM. Chairman Charles Fear and CEO Brian Mangano presented the company’s strategic direction and resolutions for the future. This move highlights Swift’s commitment to diversifying and growing its market presence.
