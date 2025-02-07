$SWI stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SWI stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $101,585,454 of trading volume.

$SWI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SWI:

$SWI insiders have traded $SWI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUDHAKAR RAMAKRISHNA (CEO & President) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $2,736,000

JASON BLISS (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 135,000 shares for an estimated $1,757,700

ANDREA WEBB (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 110,548 shares for an estimated $1,407,500 .

. WILLIAM G BOCK sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $210,080

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $SWI stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $SWI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.