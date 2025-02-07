$SWI stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SWI stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $101,585,454 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SWI:
$SWI Insider Trading Activity
$SWI insiders have traded $SWI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUDHAKAR RAMAKRISHNA (CEO & President) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $2,736,000
- JASON BLISS (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 135,000 shares for an estimated $1,757,700
- ANDREA WEBB (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 110,548 shares for an estimated $1,407,500.
- WILLIAM G BOCK sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $210,080
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SWI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $SWI stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,295,114 shares (+94.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,051,237
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 974,481 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,886,354
- STATE STREET CORP added 800,467 shares (+57.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,446,094
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 699,950 shares (+19.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,134,347
- HARBER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 633,831 shares (-45.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,271,494
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 549,174 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,166,720
- VENTURI WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 522,548 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,446,309
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $SWI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.