SWI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of SolarWinds Corp (Symbol: SWI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.94, changing hands as high as $17.96 per share. SolarWinds Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.50 per share, with $21.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.85.

