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SWI Group Announces Acquisition Of Significant Shareholding In Genesis Digital Assets

June 15, 2026 — 02:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SWI Group (SWICH.AS) announced the acquisition of a significant shareholding in Genesis Digital Assets for an aggregate consideration of $500 million. GDA holds 1.3 GW of energized and approved grid connections. The platform comprises 15 facilities, including multiple hyperscaler-grade sites in Texas.

Upon completion, the Group will hold approximately 77.2% by value of the $1.124 billion USD liquidation preference attaching to GDA's preferred share classes, and approximately 38.3% of the total shareholding. The acquisition gives SWI Group a combined transatlantic footprint of 3.6 GW of AI-ready digital infrastructure capacity.

At last close, SWI shares were trading at 6.00 euros, up 5.26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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