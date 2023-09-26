SWI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SolarWinds Corp (Symbol: SWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.58, changing hands as low as $9.38 per share. SolarWinds Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.56 per share, with $12.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.42.

