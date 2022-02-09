Swelling losses haven't held back gains for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) shareholders since they're up 124% over 5 years

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 40% in the last quarter. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. In fact, the share price is 124% higher today. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 58% drop, in the last year.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 9.4%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Wix.com isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Wix.com saw its revenue grow at 28% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 17% per year, compound, during the period. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Wix.com worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:WIX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 9th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Wix.com will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 5.3% in the last year, Wix.com shareholders lost 58%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 17% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Wix.com that you should be aware of.

