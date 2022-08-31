Swelling losses haven't held back gains for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) shareholders since they're up 71% over 1 year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) share price is up 71% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 18% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 1.0% in the last three years.

In light of the stock dropping 6.2% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

Given that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals grew its revenue by 4,239% last year. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. The solid 71% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:RYTM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 31st 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' total shareholder return last year was 71%. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 0.3% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rhythm Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

