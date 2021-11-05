Swelling losses haven't held back gains for Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) shareholders since they're up 155% over 3 years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) share price has flown 155% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. It's down 5.2% in the last seven days.

While the stock has fallen 5.2% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

Nevro isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years Nevro has grown its revenue at 0.1% annually. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. In contrast, the stock has popped 37% per year in that time - an impressive result. We'd need to take a closer look at the revenue and profit trends to see whether the improvements might justify that sort of increase. It seems likely that the market is pretty optimistic about Nevro, given it is losing money.

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Nevro will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

Nevro shareholders are down 31% for the year, but the market itself is up 33%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nevro better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Nevro that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

