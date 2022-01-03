Swelling losses haven't held back gains for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shareholders since they're up 548% over 3 years

Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. One such superstar is MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), which saw its share price soar 548% in three years. On top of that, the share price is up 19% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 3.9%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Given that MongoDB didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

MongoDB's revenue trended up 36% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 86% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like MongoDB have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:MDB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 3rd 2022

MongoDB is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for MongoDB in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that MongoDB rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 47% over the last year. But the three year TSR of 86% per year is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MongoDB better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for MongoDB that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

