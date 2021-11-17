Swelling losses haven't held back gains for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) shareholders since they're up 362% over 5 years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. For example, the BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) share price is up a whopping 362% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 16% gain in the last three months. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 7.3% in 90 days).

While the stock has fallen 5.1% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

BlackLine wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years BlackLine saw its revenue grow at 23% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 36% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like BlackLine, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:BL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 17th 2021

BlackLine is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think BlackLine will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

BlackLine shareholders gained a total return of 18% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 36% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for BlackLine you should be aware of.

