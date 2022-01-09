Swelling losses haven't held back gains for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shareholders since they're up 85% over 5 years

It hasn't been the best quarter for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 20% in that time. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. In that time, it is up 85%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 122%.

Although BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has shed US$412m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals can boast revenue growth at a rate of 25% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. It's nice to see shareholders have made a profit, but the gain of 13% over the period isn't that impressive compared to the overall market. That's surprising given the strong revenue growth. Arguably this falls in a potential sweet spot - modest share price gains but good top line growth over the long term justifies investigation, in our book.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:BCRX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 9th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 49% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 13% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

