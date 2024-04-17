Sweetgreen (SG) Price Target Increased by 21.09% to 22.59

The average one-year price target for Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) has been revised to 22.59 / share. This is an increase of 21.09% from the prior estimate of 18.65 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.69% from the latest reported closing price of 21.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sweetgreen. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SG is 0.13%, a decrease of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 96,354K shares. The put/call ratio of SG is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 11,593K shares representing 10.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,010K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 69.64% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 7,119K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,966K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 12.39% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,896K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 3,425K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,267K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,034K shares, representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Sweetgreen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sweetgreen is an American fast casual restaurant chain that serves salads. It was founded in August 2007 by Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru, and Jonathan Neman, three months after they graduated from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.