Sweetgreen (SG) Boosts Presence With New Restaurant in Milwaukee

Sweetgreen, Inc. SG has recently announced the opening of a Wisconsin restaurant in Milwaukee. This marks the company's entry into the fifth state of the Midwest, signifying its continuous focus on domestic expansion. The company is expecting two more openings by the end of the year in Brookfield and Madison.



Situated in the vibrant arts and fashion district at 300 East Buffalo St., Sweetgreen's Third Ward location offers indoor seating for 33 diners and an additional 18 seats on the patio. Customers can conveniently order for pick-up or delivery through the Sweetgreen website or app.



With the introduction of the Sweetpass loyalty program, diners can now earn rewards and enjoy exclusive benefits by engaging in personalized challenges and opting for digital orders, aligning with the company's commitment to quality, sustainability and nutritious meals.

Focus on Expansion

Expanding and evolving its footprint in both new and existing markets are crucial aspects of the company's strategy for future growth. During the first quarter of 2023, the company opened 12 new restaurants and reported solid performances with respect to the same.



Subsequent to the quarter’s end, the company has added five more restaurants to its portfolio, including the store opening in Cranston, RI. For 2023, the company intends to open 30 to 35 net new restaurants, with the plan to enter three new markets, Seattle, San Antonio and Milwaukee.

Shares of Sweetgreen have increased 77.3% against the industry’s 11.4% growth so far this year. The company is benefiting from robust same-store sales driven by solid traffic and strategic pricing.



Moving ahead, the company focuses on enhancing the digital experience to attract new customer channels, increase visit frequency and improve restaurant volume and margins. Loss estimates for 2023 have narrowed in the past 30 days.

Sweetgreen currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



