Markets
SG

Sweetgreen Rises On Growth In Q4 Revenue, Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) shares are surging more than 16 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced the significant growth in fourth-quarter revenues.

For the quarter, revenues increased 63 percent to $96.4 million from $59.2 million in the previous year. Same store sales were up 36 percent. Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company expects at least 35 new restaurant openings and revenues in a range of $515-$535 million. Same store sales projected to be between 20 and 26 percent. Analysts are looking for revenue of $513.12 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular