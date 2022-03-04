Sweetgreen Rises On Growth In Q4 Revenue, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) shares are surging more than 16 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced the significant growth in fourth-quarter revenues.

For the quarter, revenues increased 63 percent to $96.4 million from $59.2 million in the previous year. Same store sales were up 36 percent. Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company expects at least 35 new restaurant openings and revenues in a range of $515-$535 million. Same store sales projected to be between 20 and 26 percent. Analysts are looking for revenue of $513.12 million.

