Sweetgreen price target raised to $45 from $37 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Sweetgreen (SG) to $45 from $37 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following “solid” Q3 results, with same-store sales growth strength, increased FY24 guidance and “robust” 2025 development plans.
