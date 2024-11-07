Sweetgreen options imply 14.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Sweetgreen (SG) is 5.2x normal with calls leading puts 5:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 14.3%, or $6.01, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 16.8%.
