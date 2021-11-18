Sweetgreen leaves money in the salad bowl

Reuters Reuters

TORONTO (Reuters Breakingviews) - Lettuce has never been this exciting. Sweetgreen shares opened 86% above their initial public offering https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117006392/en/Sweetgreen-Announces-Pricing-of-Initial-Public-Offering price of $28 per share in their debut on Thursday, valuing the U.S.-based takeout salad chain at about $5.5 billion. That’s roughly twice the $2.7 billion it had originally expected. Sweetgreen’s salads may be healthy, but this first-day blowout almost certainly isn’t.

Based on its $52 opening price, Sweetgreen is worth 25 times last year’s sales. As a comparison, Chipotle, which sells Mexican fast food, trades at 7 times, and Shake Shack at 5 times. That’s a high price for a company whose competitors include everything from McDonald’s and Whole Foods to a homemade ham sandwich.

As for Sweetgreen itself, it emerges with around $360 million in new money to invest in its growth plans, which include doubling the number of stores. But if the company had sold shares for just $40 a share – halfway between the IPO price and the opening price – it would have made about $160 million more, enough to cover an extra year of its current losses. It may regret leaving money in the salad bowl. (By Sharon Lam)

