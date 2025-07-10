Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) ended the recent trading session at $13.71, demonstrating a +2.85% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

The stock of company has risen by 1.83% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.87% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.11, showcasing a 15.38% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $193.6 million, up 4.85% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and a revenue of $744.76 million, representing changes of +20.25% and +10.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.96% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sweetgreen, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

