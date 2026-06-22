Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed the most recent trading day at $8.32, moving -7.25% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.33%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 8.28% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.65%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.13, reflecting a 35% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $193.39 million, up 4.21% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.62 per share and a revenue of $708.46 million, representing changes of +154.39% and +4.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% lower. Sweetgreen, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sweetgreen, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.16.

Investors should also note that SG has a PEG ratio of 1.17 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. SG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.